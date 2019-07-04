Economic Survey 2019: Tax policy for start-ups must be rationalised to foster innovative investments

Acknowledging pain expressed by the investors and startups in the ecosystem, the Economic Survey on Thursday said that the tax system needs to be evolved in order to support innovation adding that capital gains tax have multiple economic consequences.

The Economic Survey is an annual document penned by the Chief Economic Advisor, currently Krishnamurthy Subramanian, and is tabled a day ahead of the Union Budget. It is described as a prescriptive document, which moots policy ideas and discussion points for the government to consider.

"Countries across the world recognise the need to evolve tax system that can foster innovation. Therefore, tax policy and its implementation for start-ups must be rationalised to foster innovative investments in the Indian economy," the survey said.

"Several studies have also suggested that capital gains tax can have significant economic consequences for individual investors in terms of its lock-in effects and associated deterring incentives to use capital gains into riskier investments," it added.

Capital gain tax is levied on investors mostly while they exit a startup.

Under the Startup India programme, any startup which has been incorporated in India after April 1, 2016 is eligible for getting 100% tax rebate on profit after a period of three years in a block of seven years given that the turnover doesn't exceed Rs 25 crore in any financial year.

However, according to Cleartax, a new Sector 54EE inserted in the Income Tax Act for the eligible startups to exempt their tax on a long-term capital gain if such a long-term capital gain or a part thereof is invested in a fund notified by Central Government within a period of six months from the date of transfer of the asset.

The maximum amount that can be invested in the long-term specified asset is Rs 50 lakh. Such amount shall be remain invested in the specified fund for a period of 3 years.If withdrawn before 3 years, then exemption will be revoked in the year in which money is withdrawn.

According to reports, the government is now looking at exempting investors from tax on capital gains while they exit a startup with an aim to attract more investment in the ecosystem.

Overall the startups raised $7.5 billion in funding in 2018 against $4.3 billion and $3.5 billion in the year 2017 and 2016, respectively.

However, even as that happened the number of deals went down to 360 in 2018 as compared to 439 and 477 in the preceding years. This points towards the maturing of the startup ecosystem which witnessed larger ticket size deals albeit lesser number of them.