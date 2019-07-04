Economic Survey 2019: Startups face greater uncertainty than brick-and-mortar firms

At a time when the government is making its stance against any ill practices followed by the foreign funded e-tailers loud and clear, the Economic Survey has gone ahead to stress that there cannot be growth until an ecosystem supports innovation, adding that startups face greater uncertainty than the brick and mortar firms.

"Growth in the new economy cannot be fostered without an ecosystem that rewards innovation and entrepreneurship. Startups and innovative ventures face significantly greater uncertainty than traditional “brick-and-mortar” firms. Yet, policy ambiguities that create collateral damage for genuine risk-takers can affect investments by dampening the animal spirits in the economy," the Survey said.

It is ironic given the timing when heated arguments are going on between the government and stakeholders, including the online and offline retailers, on how to have a level-playing field in India.

While a favourable policy for the online retailers has been pushed for aggressively, the government has been trying to make it clear that they cannot be circumventing the existing laws to do business in the Indian ecosystem.

Just last week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met e-commerce companies in India and has criticised the ones circumventing the foreign direct investment rules.

Goyal had been very critical in his comments to the extent of asking the companies not to go hunting for lawyers to find loopholes in the Press Note 2, which was issued in December.

While this is just one of the issues, there are multiple policies which have in the recent past either been amended or are in the works to be.

Earlier this year, the government widened the definition of startup thus making it smoother for investors to put in their money in these companies with an aim to diminish the adverse impact of angel tax. It increased age cap for startups from 7 to 10 years.

It also revised the turnover limit for them from Rs 25 crore to Rs 100 crore and relaxed the norms for startups seeking exemption under Section 56 (2) (viib).

Even on multiple occasions the government has acknowledged the fact that innovation will always be ahead of policies and that some of the archaic laws need to be done away with in order to promote growth.

In 2016, Amitabh Kant, the chief executive officer of NITI Aayog said India should have ability to transform regulations and will not grow unless it is able to do so.

He was speaking when asked if US-based ride hailing firm was not following the law of the land while doing business in India. He stressed upon the fact that Uber was disrupting the world and when disruptions like these took place, India must have the capability to understand and modify the regulations to keep pace with the innovation.