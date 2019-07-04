Economic Survey 2019: Almost half of the 16,500 recognised startups have at least one woman director

Over 16,500 startups were recognised as on March 2019, of which almost half had at least one woman director, said the Economic Survey 2019 tabled on July 4.

These startups are from 499 districts of the country with 47 percent from Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Maharastra accounted for 18.7 percent of the startups followed by Karnataka and Delhi at 14.67 percent and Delhi at 13.38 percent, respectively.

As per industry-wise distribution of recognized start-ups, IT services accounted for around 15 percent followed by healthcare and life sciences at around 9 percent and education at 8 percent. Food and beverage accounted for 4 percent.

The survey also said multiple steps have been taken for easing regulations such as exemption from income tax on investments raised by start-ups, 22 regulatory reforms implemented to improve ease of doing business and self-certification regime etc to boost the sector in the country.

Currently, the country is estimated to have around 30,000 startups.