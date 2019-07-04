App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey 2019: Almost half of the 16,500 recognised startups have at least one woman director

Maharastra accounted for 18.7 percent of the startups followed by Karnataka and Delhi at 14.67 percent and Delhi at 13.38 percent, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over 16,500 startups were recognised as on March 2019, of which almost half had at least one woman director, said the Economic Survey 2019 tabled on July 4.

These startups are from 499 districts of the country with 47 percent from Tier 2 and 3 cities.

"As on March 1, 2019, 16,578 new start-ups were recognized across 499 districts, 47 percent start-ups from Tier 2 and 3 cities and 46 percent of recognized start-ups have at least one woman director," according to the survey.

As per industry-wise distribution of recognized start-ups, IT services accounted for around 15 percent followed by healthcare and life sciences at around 9 percent and education at 8 percent. Food and beverage accounted for 4 percent.

The survey also said multiple steps have been taken for easing regulations such as exemption from income tax on investments raised by start-ups, 22 regulatory reforms implemented to improve ease of doing business and self-certification regime etc to boost the sector in the country.

Currently, the country is estimated to have around 30,000 startups.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 04:14 pm

#Business #economic survey 2019 #Economy #Startup

