Eateries to launch pushback against Zomato’s move to raise commission

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

The food delivery company has recently started to re-negotiate its terms with many restaurants across cities as it tries to increase its take-rates and improve profitability in a low-growth environment

Angered by Zomato’s move to raise its commissions by a few percentage points, restaurants are looking to launch a massive pushback against the food delivery company.

The food delivery company has recently started to re-negotiate its terms with many restaurants across cities as it tries to increase its take rates and improve profitability in a low-growth environment, according to people close to developments.

Sources say that Zomato’s premise for approaching the eateries has been that the commissions were kept lower till this point to help them tide over pandemic blues and help new-to-online restaurants make the transition to food delivery. For these reasons, it had offered rates that were 4-6 percentage points lower than competitor Swiggy in many cases.