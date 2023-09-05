Early-stage investor Unicorn India Ventures marks first close of Fund III at Rs 225 cr

Unicorn India Ventures, backer of fintech unicorn Open has raised Rs 225 cr in first close of new fund

Unicorn India Ventures, which has fintech unicorn Open on its portfolio, has marked the first close of its third fund at Rs 225 crore, further adding to early-stage dry powder in the country.

The venture capital (VC) firm is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in its final close, which is expected to happen by 2024, it said in a statement on September 5. The VC plans to invest across sectors like climate tech, agritech, spacetech, aerospace, and semiconductor ecosystem.

Unicorn India Ventures said it aims to build a portfolio of 25 startups with the third fund. The VC is looking to invest a first cheque of around $ 1 -2 million dollars and would then look to invest in the follow-on rounds, it said. Unicorn India Ventures said it invests only 20 percent of its total investible corpus to create the portfolio and then uses the balance to back the 'winners' in its portfolio.

The VC also hired industry veterans Bikram Mahajan and Kamlesh Ahuja to strengthen its leadership. Mahajan, who will be a Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, will focus on portfolio management and growth of the VC's investee companies, while Ahuja has joined as VP (Fund Operations) to look after compliance and back-office administration for all the VC's Funds.

Started in 2016 by Bhaskar Majumdar and Anil Joshi, Unicorn India Ventures is an early-stage venture fund that invests in startups in emerging sectors.

The VC launched its first fund in 2016 with a corpus of Rs 100 crore and invested in 17 companies including neo banking platform Open. Unicorn India Ventures claimed to an internal rate of return of 60 percent on a year-on-year basis. The VC said from its first fund, it returned more than 2X cash within the fund life and with assets worth 6X still under management.

Unicorn India Ventures launched its second fund with a corpus of Rs 300 crore in 2020 and invested in 20 companies through it. The VC claimed that most of the startups within its portfolio are already profitable or have a clear path to achieving break-even.

"The metrics for us is a clear path to profitability for the companies. Being the first institutional investors, before doing any investment we spend considerable time with the founders to understand their vision, team’s capabilities, growth plans and leadership style," said Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures.

"Our focus is to invest in companies that are enablers of India’s digitisation across sectors. We avoid high cash burn businesses like D2C, Consumer Internet, content businesses," he added.

Unicorn India Ventures' new fund comes at a time when a number VCs, especially early-stage investors have raised large sums of money in the recent past, but a large part of these funds remain undeployed thanks to macroeconomic headwinds across the globe. Since 2022, VCs like Peak XV, 3One4 Capital, Accel, Elevation Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, and Matrix Partners, among others, have either raised or launched India-dedicated funds.