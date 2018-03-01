E-tailing: Industry GMV driven by strong growth in mobile category

The growth in the gross merchandise value (GMV) of the e-tailing sector was led by mobile and electronics segment which saw about 50 percent year on year growth and constituted about 50 percent of the overall GMV, according to a report by research firm Redseer.

Fast moving consumer goods segment (FMCG) too posted a robust growth of 60 percent, however it barely constituted 6 percent to the overall GMV. Home and fashion posted 21 and 18 percent year on year growth. The two segments contributed 5 and 17 percent of the overall GMV.

"We feel going forward electronics would be the category driving growth for the industry," the report said.

In its previous report, Redseer said that India's e-tailing industry was expected to have more than 50 million online shoppers from tier-2 cities alone by the year end. The industry added about 10 million shoppers in 2017 and is expected to add 19 million more in 2018.

According to Redseer, online shoppers from India's Tier 2-3 cities and remote corners are now driving the growth of e-tailing industry and the population of online shoppers from these cities was growing over three times faster than its metros.

India's e-tailing industry, which has grown to over USD 14.5 billion in revenues annually, still has a lot of potential to grow..