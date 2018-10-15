E-tailers rake in $2.3 bn over five-day festive sale: Report

The e-tailing industry has sold $2.3 billion worth of goods during the five-day festive sale this year compared to $1.4 billion generated in 2017, showing a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 64 percent, according to Redseer Consulting, a research and advisory firm.

As per Redseer's analysis, an increased awareness about the sale among the online consumers and the resultant surge in buying particularly from Tier 2-3 cities helped overall sales this year. Sales also got a boost from the multiple affordability schemes, bank and wallet offers, and loyalty and subscription services offered by e-tailers.

“The industry witnessed a higher growth this time compared to last year. This was driven by multiple drivers, the key being a larger shopper base from Tier-2+cities. Affordability and loyalty schemes introduced by e-tailing players also played a huge role in converting the visitors into shoppers,” said Ujjwal Chaudhry, Engagement Manager.

Earlier Redseer reported that around $800 million worth of smartphones, $170 million worth of large appliances and $120 million worth of fashion have been sold in the three days of the festive season.

It also estimated sales may reach $3 billion by the end of the five-day sale period.

For the first time, both Amazon and Flipkart started their sale on the same date. Both the companies offered Rs 60,000 credit to consumers under their cardless scheme, besides credit and debit card EMIs.