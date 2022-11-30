E-sports tournament platform Gamerji bags $3 million funding

E-sports tournament platform Gamerji on November 30 said it has raised $3 million from existing investors GVFL (formerly Gujarat Venture Finance) and Unicorn India Ventures, amid rising e-sports consumption in the country.

The start-up plans to use the funds raised for its planned foray into Southeast Asia starting with Indonesia and Philippines, as well as to grow its platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The proceeds will also be used towards developing EaaS (E-sports as a service) and other tech solutions to improve the online gaming experience.

Founded in 2019 by Soham Thacker, Gamerji enables gamers to compete, build their gaming profile, host matches, and win prizes on the platform. It also allows people to watch live streams, communicate with others and share content. The platform has raised a total $5 million in funding, till date.

"The gaming landscape in India has changed drastically. This has resulted in fast growth of the sector. Gamerji has had a head-start and we have already launched in the Middle East. We are also in the process of rolling out in newer geographies and fresh infusion of capital will help us meet our growth targets ahead of timelines," Thacker said in a statement.

The platform claims to currently serve over 4 million users and host over 400 daily tournaments across more than 22 e-sports titles including Call of Duty Mobile, CS:GO, Free Fire Max, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and Clash Royale among others.

"Gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries in India with mobile gaming dominating the sector, accounting for more than 90 percent of it. Together, we aim to help them (Gamerji) expand their footprint and digital presence across the globe" said Kamal Bansal, Managing Director of GVFL.