MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

E-commerce players flouting norms, revise FDI guidelines, CAIT tells govt

The traders' body hails Karnataka High Court order allowing the Competition Commission of India to continue its investigation against Amazon and Flipkart for anti-competitive practices.

Priyanka Sahay
June 12, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
The judgement allows CCI to continue its investigation against the two marketplaces under Section 3 of the Competition Act which deals with anti-competitive agreements.

The judgement allows CCI to continue its investigation against the two marketplaces under Section 3 of the Competition Act which deals with anti-competitive agreements.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on June 12 urged the government to revisit the foreign direct investment norms for e-commerce players, a day after the Karnataka High Court allowed the country’s antitrust watchdog to continue its probe against Amazon and Flipkart.

CAIT has hailed the order that allows the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to probe the two e-commerce giants under Section 3 of the Competition Act that deals with anti-competitive agreements.

"We have great regrets that these e-commerce companies have blatantly left no stone unturned in passing deaf ears to such policy statements and have continuously indulged in unethical and illegal activities by flouting the mandatory provisions of the FDI policy in both letter and spirit," CAIT said in a statement.

In India, e-commerce companies have to abide by “Press Note 2” that bars marketplaces from selling their inventory as well as deciding the price of the products sold on its platform. E-commerce players cannot mandate sellers to sell any product exclusively on their platforms.

On June 11, the court said an order directing investigation should be supported by “some reasoning”, which the CCI had fulfilled.

Close

Related stories

Also read: CCI to continue its probe against Amazon, Flipkart: Here are some key arguments made in the case

"This observation of the court has substantiated the fact that everything is not going well and therefore the investigation should continue," the statement added.

CCI ordered an investigation against Amazon and Flipkart in January 2020 after Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group representing small and medium business owners in the national capital, submitted a plea accusing Amazon and Flipkart of anti-competitive practices, predatory pricing and preferential treatment of sellers among other things.

Amazon, however, challenged the CCI order in the Karnataka High Court in February 2020. The court put the investigation on hold the same month.

In September 2020, CCI challenged the interim order in the Supreme Court. Justice Nageswara Rao sent the case back to the high court, saying the case be heard as soon as possible in October 2020.

The stay was overturned on June 11.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #Amazon #CAIT #Flipkart
first published: Jun 12, 2021 04:12 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey