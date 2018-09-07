E-commerce market to cross $100 billion-mark by 2022, create 1 million jobs: Study

India's e-commerce market is expected to cross the $100 billion-mark by 2022 from the current $35 billion, PwC and NASSCOM said in a report.

The sector would go on to create over 1 million jobs by 2023, the report added.

Sectors such as online retail and travel will continue to hold over 90 percent share of the e-commerce space, while online financial services will witness the fastest growth.

The report mentioned that three out of four online customers are expected to come from tier II markets and beyond.

"There is a gradual shift in the focus of companies and investors alike towards adopting a sustainable economic model centred on the customer. As a result, the industry is seeing a growing focus on customer experience, thereby taking e-commerce beyond just selling things online," said Sandeep Ladda, partner, Global TMT Tax and India Technology Sector Leader, PwC India.

"The next phase of growth in the sector would come from ensuring a seamless shopping experience, building digital trust, voice-based or conversational commerce and creating an inventory of localised content. Growing adoption of technology in e-commerce is enhancing the entire buy-sell experience for both buyers and sellers," he added.

PwC and NASSCOM stressed on the need to harmonise the e-commerce policy framework that enables growth. They said that the middle class segment in India would consume online products similar to what their Chinese counterparts do today. Their consumption pattern is expected to eventually supersede that of both the US and China.

"The e-commerce sector has been contributing towards various macroeconomic growth parameters, evangelising local businesses and customers. In the next five years, the sector has the potential to create a million jobs in allied industries such as logistics, warehousing, etc. E-commerce companies have to focus on building loyalty which will translate into repeat sales," said Debjani Ghosh, President NASSCOM.