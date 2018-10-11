App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

E-comm festive sales estimated to cross $1.5 bn by third day: Report

For the first time, both Amazon and Flipkart started their sale on the same date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce portals could have sold over $1.5 billion worth of goods in just the first three days of the festive sale period, according to a research firm, Redseer. The firm expects sales to reach $3 billion by the end of the five-day sale period.

Redseer

Source: Redseer Consulting

The report states that around $800 million worth of smartphones, $170 million worth of large appliances and $120 million worth of fashion have been sold so far during the festive days.

Amazon India booked Rs 400 crores worth of OnePlus smartphones within 36 hours of the Amazon Great Indian festival 2018.

For the first time, both Amazon and Flipkart started their sale on the same date. Flipkart is looking forward to selling twice the value of goods it sold last year during the festive season.

Both the companies are offering Rs 60,000 credit to consumers under their cardless scheme, besides credit and debit card EMIs.

Redseer has said about 20 million people are expected to shop on various e-commerce platforms during the five-day festive sale period.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 07:37 pm

