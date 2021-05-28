Dunzo to vaccinate 95% of delivery partners in 3-4 weeks

Dunzo has been tapped by consumers as well as brands for delivery of daily essentials since the onset of the first wave. (Image: Facebook)

Delivery services platform Dunzo has taken the initiative to vaccinate 95 percent of their delivery partners in the next 3-4 weeks. The vaccine drive is already underway in Karnataka and Chennai and will begin in Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mumbai soon.

The company has partnered with Apollo and ACT Grants to support their delivery partners and their families in getting diagnostic and medical aid should and when they need it. Dunzo is also extending vaccine services to their merchant partners to continue to keep their businesses running.

The company has rolled out policies that allow their team members to take time off to support their loved ones during these times. Dunzo team members also have access to 24*7 COVID response team, who will help guide them and their families, whether it is collating updated information on how to safeguard themselves or how to handle emergencies.

The company also provides fresh gloves, masks, and sanitisers at partnered Merchant stores for delivery partners to use each time they visit a store.