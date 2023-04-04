 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Due diligence did not meet our bar: PhonePe’s Sameer Nigam on why the ZestMoney deal fell through

Chandra R Srikanth & Nikhil Patwardhan & Haripriya Suresh
Bengaluru / Apr 04, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

ZestMoney was also given a loan of about $18 million last year by PhonePe, which acted as a ‘lifeline’ for the company, said Sameer Nigam, co-founder, CEO, PhonePe

The due diligence that PhonePe carried for nearly six months while evaluating the much-anticipated acquisition of ZestMoney did not meet its bar, said Sameer Nigam, co-founder and CEO of the fintech decacorn, commenting on the deal for the first time on record.

"The way it works is first you talk to investors or the management and you agree on a number and then based on that number, you enter due diligence (DD). Now DD can be short, DD can be long and we generally do long DDs,” Nigam told Moneycontrol in an interview on the sidelines of PhonePe’s launch of Pincode, its e-commerce app built on ONDC (open network for digital commerce).

“We usually do long DDs. We have learned in the past what we need to know beforehand, so we were more rigorous in our DD and it didn’t really meet our bar,” Nigam added.

Nigam’s comments on the ZestMoney deal falling through were the first official acceptance of the acquisition deal by PhonePe, which it was evaluating since last year and was first reported in November 2022. Both PhonePe and ZestMoney had stayed away from commenting on it officially.