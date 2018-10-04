App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Droom raises $30mn in Series E funding led by Japanese investor Joe Hirao

The company aims to double its gross merchandise value to $1.4 billion by end of 2018 and $3.5 billion by 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online automobile marketplace Droom has raised $30 million in its Series E funding round led by the Japanese investor Joe Hirao, founder of ZIGExN.

“The company is aiming for an IPO in Nasdaq by 2020 under Droom Singapore and the international expansions will be under an entity Droom International,” said Sandeep Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Droom.

The funds will be used in Droom Credit, certification services such as OBV, History & ECO and others.

The company is heavily investing in developing Machine Learning and AI capabilities and emerging technologies such as IoT for its ECO segment and Blockchain for its credit facilitation services.

“The latest round of fund will help us in our expansion goals and accomplishment of our growth objective and scaling up our technology to build efficiency,” said Aggarwal.

The company aims to double its gross merchandise value to $1.4 billion by end of 2018 and $3.5 billion by 2019.

For its Diwali offers, Aggarwal said, “There will be multiple offers this year on the platform during this Diwali.”

The company is planning to launch in two international markets-- Malaysia and Thailand at the end of year 2018.

In May, Droom had raised USD 30 million in series D, led by Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Japan-based Digital Garage.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #Droom #funding #Startup

