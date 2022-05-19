English
    Drone startup sprays fertilizer over 4,000 acres

    ''We have sprayed fertilizers in 4,000 acre farm land spread in Khargone, Raisen, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Guna and Gwalior districts with the help of a drone to do a business of Rs 12.5 lakh,'' Indore-based SkyLane Dronetech said.

    PTI
    May 19, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Drone technology startup SkyLane Dronetech on Thursday said it has sprayed fertilizer over 4,000 acres of agricultural land with the help of a drone and is preparing to use the technology for delivery in the healthcare sector.

    ''We have sprayed fertilizers in 4,000 acre farm land spread in Khargone, Raisen, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Guna and Gwalior districts with the help of a drone to do a business of Rs 12.5 lakh,'' Indore-based SkyLane Dronetech founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Prayas Saxena told reporters.

    Saxena, 34, said that he started the Skylane Dronetech along with his friends in December 2021 and at present the company has a fleet of six drones.

    He said that the startup received Rs 2 crore loan at lower interest rate from the central government's Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

    Saxena said the company will purchase 10 more drones.



    PTI
    Tags: #drones #SkyLane Dronetech
    first published: May 19, 2022 09:12 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.