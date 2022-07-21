Dream11 parent Dream Sports signs 5-year deal with New Zealand Cricket for NFTs, gaming & merchandising

Dream11 parent Dream Sports on July 21 announced a five year exclusive deal with New Zealand's cricket governing body New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to build a comprehensive suite of digital fan engagement products.

The partnership will span across gaming, merchandising and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), the company said. It didn't disclose the deal size.

NFTs will be developed by its portfolio firm Rario, in which the company recently led a $120 million funding round through its corporate venture and M&A arm Dream Capital.

Read: Exclusive | We've run our business with the idea that it should always be profitable: Dream11's Bhavit Sheth NZC chief executive David White said this partnership represent a step "into the metaverse for his organisation, opening up a new world of opportunities for New Zealand cricket fans" "One of NZC’s key goals is to extend our teams’ global reach; to build closer relationships around the world, and to develop new ways for fans to engage and connect with the deep history of our sport," he said.