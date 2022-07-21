Dream11 parent Dream Sports signs 5-year deal with New Zealand Cricket for NFTs, gaming & merchandising

(Representational image)

Dream11 parent Dream Sports on July 21 announced a five year exclusive deal with New Zealand's cricket governing body New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to build a comprehensive suite of digital fan engagement products.

The partnership will span across gaming, merchandising and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), the company said. It didn't disclose the deal size.

NFTs will be developed by its portfolio firm Rario, in which the company recently led a $120 million funding round through its corporate venture and M&A arm Dream Capital.