    Dream11 parent Dream Sports signs 5-year deal with New Zealand Cricket for NFTs, gaming & merchandising

    NZC chief executive David White said this partnership represent a step "into the metaverse for his organisation"

    Vikas SN
    July 21, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)


    Dream11 parent Dream Sports on July 21 announced a five year exclusive deal with New Zealand's cricket governing body New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to build a comprehensive suite of digital fan engagement products.

    The partnership will span across gaming, merchandising and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), the company said. It didn't disclose the deal size.

    NFTs will be developed by its portfolio firm Rario, in which the company recently led a $120 million funding round through its corporate venture and M&A arm Dream Capital.

    Rario will launch NZC's cricket NFT program and enable cricket fans to engage as a community, and own a piece of NZC cricket history through digital collectibles across player cards, video moments, and cricket artifacts; with FIAT-only products offered in India.

    Dream Sports's game development arm Dream Game Studios will also develop a mobile game while sports content and commerce platform Fancode will feature sports merchandise, the company said.

    "The first-of-its-kind collaboration will enable deeper engagement opportunities for sports fans through newer avenues like NFTs, Gaming and Merchandising, in a phased manner; and lead by example in keeping fans central to the sport" said Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports.

    NZC chief executive David White said this partnership represent a step "into the metaverse for his organisation, opening up a new world of opportunities for New Zealand cricket fans"

    "One of NZC’s key goals is to extend our teams’ global reach; to build closer relationships around the world, and to develop new ways for fans to engage and connect with the deep history of our sport," he said.

