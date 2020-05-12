App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:06 PM IST

Doceree raises a million dollar in seed funding 

The US-based healthcare marketing startup uses data, technology to connect pharma companies with doctors.

Pratik Bhakta
Online healthcare marketing startup Doceree has raised $1 million in seed funding from a group of angel investors from India and the United States, the company said on May 12.

The round was led by Kumar Gaurav, founder of Beyond Codes, along with other investors from the advertising and the pharmaceutical industry.

The New Jersey-based startup plans to use the funds for customer acquisition, recruiting talent, scaling up operations in India and the US and ramping up the technology to further digitise physician engagement experience.

Doceree is trying to improve the way the pharmaceutical industry engages with doctors and healthcare professionals.

It enables pharma companies to use technology for targeted advertisements aimed at physicians in an attempt to reach the right user with the right message at the right time.

This helps optimise efficiency and ensure effective measurement of return on investment for pharma companies.

“While pharma companies spend a huge amount to market physicians in the traditional way, they are not able to tap the vast potential of the digital medium to grow their businesses, that is the gap Doceree plugs,” founder Harshit Jain said.

Jain, who started as a healthcare specialist but moved to marketing, founded Doceree a year ago. Serial investor Rahul Gupta is in on its board.

After creating a network of a million doctors in the US, Doceree launched its India operations in mid-March this year.

It has scaled up engagement to almost three lakh doctors already, assisted by a number of pharma brands using the Doceree platform.

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:06 pm

