Digitisation all set to propel the next generation of fintech revolution

MSMEs play an important role in the development of our Indian economy. This sector contributes to 30 percent of India's GDP, 45 percent of total manufacturing output, and 40% of the country’s exports. It not only provides large employment opportunities at comparatively lower capital cost than large industries, but also helps in industrialisation of rural and backward areas. This helps reduce regional imbalances, assuring more equitable distribution of national income and wealth.

MSMEs are generally viewed as slow to adoption of technology, often preferring to do business in the traditional and conventional method. However, in the last few years, small business entrepreneurs have increasingly started adopting digital technology in their operations, boosting their efficiency.

The ease of doing business that comes with digital technology is creating a new generation of entrepreneurs. One can become a seller online and sell worldwide or even provide services to a global audience. Reduced data prices and increased penetration of smartphones have helped accelerate the digital adoption process for MSMEs.

Despite the huge impact MSMEs have on the Indian economy, the sector has always been crippled by the lack of access to finance and a dearth of funds. Since most businesses in this segment are from the unorganised sector and have no/limited recorded financial history, they are forced to turn to informal sources for financial requirements. As a result, they end up paying higher rates of interest on loans borrowed, hindering their business growth. The current credit gap for the MSME sector is estimated to be at Rs 25.8 trillion that needs to be addressed.

Digital lenders have identified different avenues to address this credit gap by coupling the available digital data with machine learning to assess risk and approve loans at a much larger scale and lower costs. This has simplified the process of collection of various types of financial information and documentation substantially for digital lenders.

Origination has been made easier, with MSMEs becoming digitally savvy. They can now be reached through various apps and websites and offered credit. Digital lenders have gone a step further in customizing their product by offering it in different vernacular languages and reaching a larger borrower base. Increasing net banking awareness and adoption also have helped MSMEs readily share their financial information with digital lenders.