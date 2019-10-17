Digitisation all set to propel the next generation of fintech revolution

Reduced data prices and increased penetration of smartphones have helped accelerate the digital adoption process for MSMEs.
Paroma Chatterjee
MSMEs are generally viewed as slow to adoption of technology, often preferring to do business in the traditional and conventional method. However, in the last few years, small business entrepreneurs have increasingly started adopting digital technology in their operations, boosting their efficiency.
The ease of doing business that comes with digital technology is creating a new generation of entrepreneurs. One can become a seller online and sell worldwide or even provide services to a global audience. Reduced data prices and increased penetration of smartphones have helped accelerate the digital adoption process for MSMEs.
Despite the huge impact MSMEs have on the Indian economy, the sector has always been crippled by the lack of access to finance and a dearth of funds. Since most businesses in this segment are from the unorganised sector and have no/limited recorded financial history, they are forced to turn to informal sources for financial requirements. As a result, they end up paying higher rates of interest on loans borrowed, hindering their business growth. The current credit gap for the MSME sector is estimated to be at Rs 25.8 trillion that needs to be addressed.
Digital lenders have identified different avenues to address this credit gap by coupling the available digital data with machine learning to assess risk and approve loans at a much larger scale and lower costs. This has simplified the process of collection of various types of financial information and documentation substantially for digital lenders.
Origination has been made easier, with MSMEs becoming digitally savvy. They can now be reached through various apps and websites and offered credit. Digital lenders have gone a step further in customizing their product by offering it in different vernacular languages and reaching a larger borrower base. Increasing net banking awareness and adoption also have helped MSMEs readily share their financial information with digital lenders.
Documentation has also been simplified for MSMEs to upload relevant documents through their mobile devices in image or PDF formats. Given the ease of access and hassle-free processes of securing a loan, digital lending is increasingly taking preference among MSMEs.
Data available from alternate sources can also be mined to make better decisions about the creditworthiness of a business. Introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has helped simplify business taxes and increase tax reporting. This has compelled formalization in the MSME community with GST registration of approximately 9.2 million businesses all over India. Online registration and tax reporting have further created a large pool of digital data from the MSMEs – data that is verified, updated and accessible electronically. Additionally, driving this digital evolution and the shift towards a cashless economy is ‘India Stack’ – a set of APIs that connect different servers and devices, enabling instant communication.
Along with other additional APIs, India Stack has become a rich reserve of both public and private data. Digital lenders are enabling financial inclusion of the larger MSME community, especially those without formal financial history, by increasingly using alternate data sources for assessing creditworthiness.
Digital lending is moving towards paperless processing of applications. Not only can the documentation be completed digitally, but once the loan is disbursed, the repayments can also be automated.
With banks implementing NACH, borrowers don’t need to manually sign checks and deposit them at local branches. Instead, they can provide banks with standard instructions about their repayments and enable auto-debiting of monthly installments.Moreover, services like e-Aadhaar and digital signing of documents are simplifying verification and delivery in lending. This has significantly reduced the time taken to process loan applications, that traditionally involved branch visits at every step of the application.
With just a few basic documents in place, MSMEs have instant access to credit for any amount between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 2 Crores, thanks to innovation in digital lending. Easier access to funds and various facilities availed through the digital medium have significantly empowered the MSME community and will only help them grow in the years to come, further strengthening their role in developing our economy.
