Digital gaming marketplace Driffle lands $3.4 million funding led by Beenext

Driffle, a global digital gaming marketplace, has announced on November 8 that it has raised $3.4 million in seed funding led by venture capital firm Beenext and participation from investors such as JAFCO Asia, Taurus Ventures, Better Capital and White Venture Capital.

Cred founder Kunal Shah, Oyo's Maninder Gulati, StayVista co-founder Amit Damani, and angel investors Archana Priyadarshani and Arun Venkatachalam also participated in the funding round.

The Delaware and Bengaluru-headquartered startup plans to use the funds raised to strengthen its tech infrastructure, product development and expansion to newer markets.

The proceeds will also be used to hire more people across product, engineering, marketing, and customer support in Gurugram to aid its growth, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2021 by Chetan Bhardwaj, Gaurav Kumar Jha, Mayank Chawla, and Abhishek Kumar, Driffle enables consumers to buy games, digital gift cards, and gaming points.

One can browse through games across different categories such as action, adventure, fighting, first-person shooter, puzzle and racing among others; and platforms such as Xbox, Playstation, Steam, and Nintendo on the marketplace.

"With the ever-evolving digital transformation, today's customers expect relevant content in relation to what they're doing anytime, anywhere, and in the format and on the device of their choice. At Driffle, we enable instant delivery of our goods digitally, with simplified payment processes, overcoming the complications of payment fraud and cross-border distribution," Bhardwaj said.

The marketplace allows users to buy these games in local currencies through their preferred payment methods such as UPI in India. Driffle said the marketplace is currently available in over 100 countries including South East Asia and Europe and accepts over 100 different currencies. The company claims the games are delivered digitally to consumers in less than 10 seconds.

"Being a startup built by avid gamers, the Driffle team has identified a significant whitespace within the gaming industry. With their deep passion for problem-solving, the team is addressing customer experience, for buying digital goods, which has not been worked upon so far," said Anirudh Garg, investor, Beenext.