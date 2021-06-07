DiGiSPICE launches new-age startup Korero Platforms to offer communication platform-as-a-service solutions

Korero Platforms will leverage the existing partnerships and customer base

DiGiSPICE Technologies, on June 7, announced the launch of new-age startup Korero Platforms which would offer communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions to enterprises. This new platform would enable omni-channel, contextual conversations between future-ready businesses and their stakeholders.

Korero Platforms, a business unit of DiGiSPICE Technologies, will also help enterprises in their digital transformation journey by harnessing the latest AI technology to improve the connected customer experience. It has been launched to leverage DiGiSPICE’s global presence and rich experience in running technology and content focused platforms and solutions for public as well as private enterprises.

Apart from this, Korero Platforms will leverage the existing partnerships and customer base that DiGiSPICE has while expanding into the Indian start-up industry.

The new platform would help enterprise customers expected to get 20-25 percent higher RoI in their marketing campaigns and reduce the cost of engagement with clients by 30 percent. Also, the firm claims that the platform will provide a safe, secure, intelligent, interactive and reliable two-way conversation platform. Adding more, Korero Platforms claims that its AI tools will further drive the customer lifetime value by automating the communication flow.

"Businesses today are interacting with different stakeholders, who prefer different channels of communication. Touchpoints are increasing, conversational channels are rising and user behaviors are evolving. Enterprises have to thus, keep pace with changing communication trends while at the same time keeping their costs in check. Through DiGiSPICE’s 20 year rich experience, we identified the need of enterprise customers, upcoming start-ups and next-gen marketers, for an omni-channel communication platform-as-a-service offering to drive superior customer engagement. Moreover, we have witnessed the demand and appetite for digital solutions from small businesses as well as start-ups through our success in Spice Money. Korero Platforms will not only cater to new clients, but will also address the needs of DiGiSPICE’s existing customer base across the globe," Korero Platforms founder Dilip Modi said.

"“Korero Platforms was created keeping in mind the needs of the new-age user across different sectors. Our digital solutions will make communications much simpler and allow for a seamless integration with different channels to deliver business critical messages to end users at competitive pricing. We want to be the most preferred communications platform partner to large enterprises, MSMEs as well as start-ups, and help them augment their customer’s experience through a content-rich conversational journey.” Modi added.

Korero Platforms currently offers services for SMS, Voice (Inbound, Outbound, TFN), eMail, WhatsApp (Broadcast and 2 way), App Push Notifications, In App Messaging and Web Push Notifications. The AI-based recommendation engine of Korero Platforms enables enterprises to leverage analytics on user behaviour, channel preferences and actionable insights to tailor their marketing communication campaigns.