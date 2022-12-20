Delhivery to acquire supply chain software company Algorhythm for Rs 15 crore

Logistics firm Delhivery will acquire Pune-based supply chain software provider Algorhythm Tech for Rs 15 crore.

Post completion of the transaction, which is expected to be completed by January 31, 2023, Algorhythm Tech will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Delhivery said. Set up in 2003, Algorhythm offers end-to-end supply chain planning and execution products to customers in various sectors, such as FMCG, pharma, steel, auto and telecom.

Delhivery said that Algorhythm’s supply chain software tools are relevant both as a value-added service to the unicorn’s customers, and to drive cost optimisation in service delivery.

Apart from buying 100 percent shares and certain other payments to outgoing management team members, Delhivery may provide inter-corporate loans or infuse additional capital in the company to meet business requirements and settle past arrears and other liabilities. The acquisition will be funded from the proceeds raised through the initial public offer earlier this year.

Last month, Delhivery said its shipment volumes are expected to grow in the range of 18-30 percent in FY23. The company's shipment volume had zoomed 101 percent to 58.2 crore packages in FY22 while it had recorded a revenue growth of 63 percent to Rs 7,241 crore.

Although the e-commerce industry, which is Delhivery’s biggest revenue source, is expected to grow slower this year due to macro headwinds, the company said it was optimistic about the sector’s long-term prospects as e-commerce penetration continues to be very low in India.