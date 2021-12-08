MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

IPO-bound Delhivery acquires US-based Transition Robotics

The deal will help Delhivery strengthen its capabilities in a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, remote sensing, inspection and surveys.

Priyanka Sahay
December 08, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST

IPO-bound Delhivery has acquired Transition Robotics Inc, a California-based company focused on developing unmanned aerial system platforms for an undisclosed amount.

This deal will help Delhivery strengthen its capabilities in a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, remote sensing, inspection and surveys.

Founded in 2011 in Santa Cruz, Transition Robotics has been focusing on taking vertical-takeoff unmanned aerial systems with advanced flight capabilities to the market. It brings a decade of experience with all aspects of small unmanned aerial systems, from hardware and software design to testing, validation, and manufacturing. It seeks to unlock new markets and applications for its customers.

"While we continue to build our supply chain platform, we must look at the long-term developments poised to shape the industry. Bringing TRI onboard gives us a chance to get directly involved with core drone technology as regulations and use cases for drones are evolving in the country," said Kapil Bharati, Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery. 

Delhivery on November 2 filed its documents with the market regulator, seeking to raise a billion dollars in an initial public offering.

Close

Related stories

The IPO, which is likely to happen early next year, will mark a lucrative exit for many of its investors, make some employees rich and serve as a barometer to measure India's startup and tech sector's success.

Delhivery claims to have successfully fulfilled over one billion shipments since inception and today works with over 21,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce companies, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Delhivery #drone #IPO #Robotics
first published: Dec 8, 2021 05:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.