Deepinder Goyal resigns from Urban Company board as Blinkit mulls home services foray

Zomato-owned quick commerce company Blinkit is mulling a foray into the home services category such as chefs and beauticians, according to sources aware of developments.

In view of the same, Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal has resigned as a board member of Urban Company, a Delhi NCR-based unicorn that plays in the home services category.

"Blinkit has already started offering home chef services through a Gurugram-based company called ChefKart," said a source aware of the matter.

"But it hasn't been decided yet what will be the shape and form of the foray. It might also be just advertising on the Blinkit platform... Also, there's no clarity yet on which specific services will be there," he added.

Moneycontrol News