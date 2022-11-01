English
    Decentro raises $4.7-million Series A round from Rapyd Ventures, others

    The fintech startup will use the funds to scale hiring processes across products, tech and operations teams

    Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Banking and payments API infrastructure company Decentro on November  1 said it raised $4.7 million in Series A funding from marquee investors from the US, Singapore and Europe as well as Indian angel investors.

    The round was fuelled by Singapore and US-based Rapyd Ventures, Leonis VC from Europe and Uncorrelated Ventures, which is headquartered in California, US, the Bengaluru-based fintech startup said.

    CRED founder Kunal Shah, Groww founder-CEO Keshre, Gupshup co-founder CEO Beerud Sheth and Pratekk Agarwaal, the former CBO of BharatPe, also participated in the round.

    “This Series A round in the middle of the global funding winter is a huge vote of confidence for the company as we continue our journey to be the best API platform for banking integrations,” Decentro founder and CEO Rohit Shah said.

    Decentro would use the funds to help scale hiring processes across products, tech as well as operations teams, the statement said. It would also expand its base to larger enterprise platforms and new categories of financial institutions.

    Decentro’s platforms help companies stitch banking, payments and fintech workflows. The company’s valuation has jumped 3.3x, and its revenues by more than 35X since the last seed round in October 2020 after graduating from the YCombinator batch in the same year, a statement said.

    “We are on a strong growth path within the $200 billion fintech opportunity in India that today is recognised as a strong hub of innovation and upgradation in the global financial services industry,” Shah said.

    The company was playing an exciting role in developing new infrastructure to instantly move money, validate user identities, and connect users to bank accounts and credit, said Joel Yarbrough, MD of Rapyd Ventures and Rapyd’s VP of Asia Pacific.

    “We’re excited to support Decentro as they scale and expand,” Yarbrough said

    The company has built products surrounding bank accounts. These products have helped the lenders comply with the newest regulations that include Digital Lending Guidelines by the Reserve Bank of India, the company said.
