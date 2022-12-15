DCW sends notice to Flipkart, Amazon in Delhi acid attack case

In the wake of an acid attack on a teenager, the Delhi Commission for Women on December 15 issued notices to two e-commerce firms — Flipkart and Amazon — for allegedly allowing the sale of acid on their platforms.

Police arrested three accused in the case and found that the main accused had procured the acid through Flipkart.

Calling the easy availability of acid online a matter of grave concern, the DCW sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20.

“The Commission has learnt that the accused person had bought acid through online shopping portal Flipkart. The Commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms Amazon and Flipkart which is illegal,” said the DCW in its notice.

The commission has asked for complete details of all sellers who have placed acid as a product on these platforms and enquired if the photos of those purchasing acid were sought before the sale.

It has also sought details of steps taken to remove acid as a product from the portals.

"We strongly condemn this unfortunate incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family... The concerned seller has been blacklisted and we are extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation," Flipkart said in a statement. "The Flipkart marketplace platform closely monitors and delists products that violate expected standards. Strict action is taken against sellers who are found to be engaged in selling products that are illegal, unsafe, and prohibited," it added. A 17-year-old girl on her way to school was attacked with acid on Wednesday by two bike-borne youths in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area. The girl is currently in the Burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital.

Moneycontrol News

