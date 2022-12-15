 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DCW sends notice to Flipkart, Amazon in Delhi acid attack case

Dec 15, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST

The commission has asked for complete details of all sellers who have placed acid as a product on these platforms and enquired if the photos of those purchasing acid were sought before the sale

Representative Image.

In the wake of an acid attack on a teenager, the Delhi Commission for Women on December 15 issued notices to two e-commerce firms — Flipkart and Amazon — for allegedly allowing the sale of acid on their platforms.

Police arrested three accused in the case and found that the main accused had procured the acid through Flipkart.

Calling the easy availability of acid online a matter of grave concern, the DCW sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20.

“The Commission has learnt that the accused person had bought acid through online shopping portal Flipkart. The Commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms Amazon and Flipkart which is illegal,” said the DCW in its notice.

The commission has asked for complete details of all sellers who have placed acid as a product on these platforms and enquired if the photos of those purchasing acid were sought before the sale.

It has also sought details of steps taken to remove acid as a product from the portals.