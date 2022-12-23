 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data science startup Tredence raises $175 million in funding led by Advent International

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 23, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Tredence, a data science and artificial intelligence (AI) service provider, has raised $175 million in a Series B funding round led by Advent International, with participation from existing investor Chicago Pacific Founders.

The San Jose-based company plans to use the funding to build on its growth momentum, strengthen vertical capabilities, and expand its customer base, it said in a statement.

“Advent will acquire a minority stake in Tredence with the $175 million investment,” the statement said.

Tredence, founded in 2013 by Shub Bhowmick, Sumit Mehra, and Shashank Dubey, aims to bridge the gap between insight delivery and value realisation by offering customers a differentiated approach to data and analytics via tailor-made solutions.

“Tredence was founded to help clients solve some of the most complex challenges across industries through pragmatic innovation and continuous experimentation. CPF (Chicago Pacific Founders) has been a value-added partner over the last few years, and we are excited to be joined by Advent on this journey,” said cofounder and chief executive Bhowmick.

Tredence employs over 1,800 people and has offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore, with clients in retail, consumer packaged goods, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and other industries.