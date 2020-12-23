Dailyhunt parent raises $100 million from Google and Microsoft, becomes a unicorn

dollar_57457290

Regional language news and content aggregator Dailyhunt's parent VerSe Innovation has raised more than $100 million in funding from Google, Microsoft and AlpaWave, a unit of Falcon Edge Capital, and has joined the growing club of unicorns in India.

Moneycontrol wrote on September 7 about Dailyhunt's plan to raise funding at a valuation of over $1.2 billion.

Dailyhunt was valued at $625 million when it raised $36 million from James Murdoch’s Lupa India in May. The company aggregates content from newspapers and websites and is available in 13 languages, including Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil and Bhojpuri.

It makes money by serving ads, a business model largely seen as unsustainable because the online advertising market is cornered by Google and Facebook, whose personalisation algorithms are generally better.