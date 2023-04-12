 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dailyhunt and Josh parent VerSe reverses pay cuts, expands ESOP pool

Chandra R Srikanth & Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Apr 12, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

VerSe Innovation, the parent company of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video platform Josh, has reversed the pay cuts it announced for employees in November and expanded the ESOP (employee stock option plan) pool, in a rare instance of a unicorn overturning cost-cutting initiatives in the recent past.

The company, which also laid off about 150 employees in November, had announced salary cuts of up to 11 percent for employees earning more than Rs 10 lakh amid worsening macroeconomic headwinds.

In a town hall on April 11, Umang Bedi, co-founder of VerSe, said that the company would be reversing these pay cuts starting next month as the macroeconomic situation is now looking "much better," people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. Bedi also told employees that the company will be expanding its ESOP pool and will be giving incentives to employees based on their performance for FY23 (2022-23) or the previous financial year.

Bedi confirmed the development over WhatsApp.