Cyrus Khambata joins the board of directors of Paytm Money

Paytm Money Ltd, the wholly-owned subsidiary of digital payments firm Paytm, on Wednesday said it has appointed Cyrus Khambata, former executive director of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd to its board of directors.

Cyrus, an industry veteran of capital markets has diverse experience spanning across four decades. He was responsible for setting up multiple products and businesses at CDSL, including KYC registration agency and insurance repository.

He has also served as the managing director of CDSL Ventures Ltd and CDSL Insurance Depository and completed his tenure as group advisor to CDSL and its subsidiaries.

"Paytm Money is spreading the investing culture by convincing users of bank deposits, which provide lower returns, to park their hard earned money in mutual funds schemes and other investment products, where returns can be much higher in the long run. I am very excited to see how far technology and digital distribution can take personal finance and make investing easier for India," Khambata said in a statement.

Paytm Money has partnered with 30 asset management companies covering over 94 percent of the industry's assets under management.

The company which last year launched mutual funds is offering systematic investment plans (SIPs) for as low as Rs 100 in some of the schemes as it targets individual investors sitting in Tier2-3 cities. The aim is to sell mutual fund to around 25 million people in the next three to five years.

One97 Communications has committed an investment of $10 million in Paytm Money which it plans to invest by the end of the FY19.

This money is being invested in technology, development of products, design, engineering and setting up the entire function.