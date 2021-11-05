Current startup valuations not sustainable, need to be careful says Investcorp India chief

Bahrain-based private equity investor Investcorp is looking to raise $400-500 million for investing in India, at a time when the country’s venture capital and technology space has exploded, fuelling fears of a bubble.

Gaurav Sharma, partner and private equity head of Investcorp, is doubling down, yet cautious of the technology space. “There’s no room for multiple companies in a particular sector. Some of them, in my view, will not survive. There will be a shakeout in the next couple of years. So, in this vintage, as an investor you have to be very careful,” he said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

“If you look at the tech deals we did last year – (ecommerce logistics firm) Xpressbees, (online meat retailer) FreshToHome, and (enterprise software provider) Unilog – we moved very quickly after the first wave,” he said.

“We came into solid companies with solid fundamentals at decent valuations versus the last six months. We haven’t done any tech deals because it is not easy for us to wrap our heads around the valuations right now,” Sharma said.

Investcorp acquired IDFC’s private equity business in India in 2019 and has almost fully deployed its first $300 million India fund. It is a mid-market private equity firm, focusing on healthcare, pharma, software and consumer technology. Even though investors are cautious about the high valuations and free-flowing capital, they still want to enter good companies at reasonable valuations – a hard ask at the moment.

“We’re also facing the problem. Even in our portfolio, companies raising money have a problem of plenty and some investors are left out. So, from that point of view, it’s good but as a potential investor, it is hard, yes. See, we have to be patient. We don’t have to invest right now. Across private equity, some vintages do well and some vintages don’t. The current frenzy does not create the best vintage,” he said.

“Right now, we don’t have to do sectors where every investor is running. So companies in pharma, healthcare, non-tech sectors, FMCG, packaged food companies which are doing well but are a little below the radar. We have to search for those in this environment,” he added.

Private equity firms generally take more concentrated and focused bets than venture firms, which means their portfolios are meant to be more stable, with no obvious failures, but they may also miss the spectacular hits and quadrupling valuations in months that VCs sometimes see.

“We are not going to a company raising $500 million and, say, let’s throw our hat in the ring and see what happens. You can’t approach private equity like that,” he said.

Investcorp also helps its portfolio companies launch operations abroad, given its network of investors in the US, Europe and the Middle East. For this reason, it is also looking for export-oriented pharma companies.

“For instance, we have expanded (dialysis chain) Nephroplus into the Philippines, launching soon in Uzbekistan, hoping to enter the Gulf GCC region as well. We are looking at companies which have the right R&D to launch generics and complex generics in the US and Europe, regulated markets. Pharma exports are a huge opportunity,” Sharma said.

While the overall funding boom helps companies grow faster, hire more and expand, it holds risks as well. Many investors cut cheques in breakneck speed during a boom, but are the first ones to retreat when the tide turns.

“Certain investors work in a certain manner and they have been successful doing that, but yeah, I can’t work like that. It is very good that this much capital is coming into India. But what I don’t want is that this leads to a blow-up where the overall market suffers. Once there is a shock in the market, then even the good companies don’t get funded. That herd mentality does not go away, whether it is pumping money or withdrawing. Everyone does it together.”

According to Sharma, the fund is on track to return 4-5 times of the invested capital back to investors (limited partners), and is confident of generating the same returns from a larger fund too. More than Multiple on Invested Capital (MOIC), PE and VC fund performance is measured by Internal Rate of Returns, the fund’s rate of return adjusted for inflation and compared to other asset classes.

“From an INR point of view, we have to underwrite north of 30 percent (IRR), so we can get to about 30 percent on a US dollar level because there is some rupee depreciation you have to take into account,” he said.