Crucial meeting on FDI in e-commerce today; find out who's meeting whom

A top official from the Commerce Ministry will hold a meeting with Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Jio, Tata Cliq, and a bunch of other online commerce firms on March 25 to discuss changes required in the rules governing FDI (foreign direct investment) in e-commerce in India.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for noon and will be chaired by Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary of the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Apart from the players mentioned above, the meeting will also have representatives from Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, Swiggy, Zomato, Urban Ladder, Pepperfry, Urban Clap, Grofers, Big Basket, and Shopclues.

The Government has also been meeting various stakeholders, including industry bodies and traders, on the soon-to-be-unveiled draft e-commerce policy. It also held an inter-ministerial meeting recently on issues related to discounts offered on online marketplaces and preferential treatment given to select sellers.

Both the issues, FDI in e-commerce and the draft policy for the sector, are being discussed simultaneously by the government. According to a leaked copy of the draft seen by Moneycontrol, the policy says online marketplaces cannot be partial to any of their sellers and they cannot use algorithms to the advantage of certain vendors.

One such stakeholder meeting between FICCI and DPIIT last week saw an unexpected twist, with the industry chamber issuing a statement that it did not stand by the statement of its co-chair, who represented it at the meeting. An Amazon official had represented FICCI but the latter said that his views represent only a section of its e-commerce members.

“Any policy must be strictly implemented in letter and spirit and the law of the land has to be strictly abided by any company be it foreign or Indian, big or small. However, if the government or authorities feel that any company, irrespective of their ownership, is found violating the law, the government may speak with them directly and take appropriate action. FICCI supports effective implementation of the FDI policy," Uday Shankar, President, FICCI, said in a letter written to Mohapatra hours after the meeting.

This is not the first time the government is trying to address the issue of FDI in e-commerce. In 2018, it introduced Press Note 2, which was a clarification on the existing Press Note 3. The Press Note 2 barred e-commerce players from selling products from sellers in which it had an equity stake. Companies such as Amazon and Flipkart later rejigged their structure to comply with these norms. Currently, the rules only allow foreign e-commerce players to operate as a marketplace, prohibiting them from owning inventory of goods and selling it directly.