Covid surge: India Inc gears up with vaccination mandates, booster doses, emergency response teams

Mansi Verma & Haripriya Suresh
Mumbai, Bengaluru / Apr 26, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

According to experts, companies do not appear to be making any changes to their work arrangements currently but many said they are open to reconsidering remote work if the situation worsens.

IT companies and startups in India are taking initial measures to curb Covid spread amid a persistent surge in daily cases.

“A vast majority of employees and their family members across India have been vaccinated and only vaccinated staff are allowed entry to our offices,” said an IBM spokesperson responding to Moneycontrol’s queries.

IBM isn’t alone. From mandating vaccinations, sponsoring booster shots, arranging for oxygen cylinders, and deploying emergency response teams, companies are gearing up for any potential escalation of the situation.

India has 62,293 active cases as of April 25, based on data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra has 5,549 active cases, Karnataka has 1,895, and Delhi has 4,995.