COVID-19: Uber has given 70,000 free rides to Indians going for vaccinations

Representative image

US ride-hailing giant Uber has given 70,000 free rides to people going to get themselves vaccinated in India since it announced this initiative in March.

"These free rides are deployed to help all eligible citizens travel to and from authorised vaccination centres, located in both government and private hospitals," an Uber spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

India has expanded its vaccination drive to include all people above 18 years of age. Earlier, only those above 45 were eligible. With the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, people are thronging to vaccination centres in large numbers across the country.

Uber has also initiated similar moves in other markets like the US. Besides Uber rival, Lyft has also partnered with the White House to make all rides to and from the vaccination centres free for those getting inoculated.

In India Uber has tied up with civil society organisations and state and central governments to initiate the process. It has pledged free rides worth Rs 10 crore to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, state governments and national NGOs.

It has partnered with non-profit organizations Robin Hood Army and HelpAge India to transport the vulnerable and underprivileged elderly people to vaccination centres and back.

These rides are available across 34 Indian cities.

People can avail the free rides by tapping the menu in the top left corner of the Uber app stating -- Wallet. They will have to add the promotion code for the ride and enter the pick and drop of the nearest vaccination centre.

Home grown rival Ola has been delivering oxygen concentrators to COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru free of cost in partnership with GiveIndia, a donation platform.

The surge in demand has forced many vaccination centres to shut down because of shortage of vaccines but the government has now announced that over two billion doses of the vaccine would be available in India between August and December this year.

The central government has so far procured 35.6 crore vaccine doses, including both Covishield and Covaxin.