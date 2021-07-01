COVID-19 impact: MakeMyTrip gives mandatory leave to employees to recharge themselves

MakeMyTrip employees are encouraged to club offs with a weekend to get an extended long break. [Representative image]

Online travel agency MakeMyTrip has announced mandatory paid time off for employees to overcome pandemic induced fatigue as part of the series of its wellness initiatives.

Employees can take no-questions-asked paid time off for three working days before December 31 and will be encouraged to club these offs with a weekend to get an extended long break.

"Our employees are our biggest assets and their well-being is our top most priority. We have made several interventions from time to time – be it introducing new initiatives or iterating existing processes as we continue with new ways of working thrust upon us as a result of the pandemic. Our new initiatives reflect our commitment towards our employees and we hope it will help energize the workforce as they take this time for self-care while also continuing to support COVID-19-impacted employees with medical and financial assistance," said Yuvaraj Srivastava, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, MakeMyTrip.

The company has also rolled out curated holiday options for its employees at a time when the hospitality segment is struggling to come out of the grip of the pandemic.

All managers will help their teams forward plan their leaves to ensure no impact on productivity even as employees get some respite from the work-from-home fatigue.

In May Softbank-backed hospitality firm Oyo also announced a four-day workweek for employees following the surge in COVID-19 cases.