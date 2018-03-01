Court rejects Zostel’s petition against OYO for lack of jurisdiction

Moneycontrol News

The arbitration petition filed by Zostel, in response to OYO’s latest criminal complaint against the backpacker hostel aggregator on February 2, has been rejected by the District Court of Gurugram for want of jurisdiction.

Last week, OYO dragged Zostel to court allegedly for intimidating and pressurising the company into “submitting to their unreasonable demands”.

Owned by Zostel Hospitality, Zo Rooms was a direct competitor to OYO and the two were in merger talks in 2016, which fell apart months after its investor SoftBank had indicated that the deal has concluded.

An OYO spokesperson in a statement said that “Zostel is taking an emotional route now after the dismissal of their petition.”

“They are continuing their efforts to pressurize OYO to pay for an unviable business that Zostel shut down on its own in the absence of resources to further carry on its loss making operations. In addition Zostel was not meeting its obligations to clear significant dues from vendors and owners to move the diligence forward,” OYO added in the statement.

Zostel also responded strongly to OYO’s stand.

"We have full trust in Indian judicial system and hence, have taken the legal route to resolve the issues with Oyo. However, the other side wishes to flex their strong financial/PR muscle to muzzle our voice and hide behind technicalities to buy time to avoid telling truth. We don’t have much money left in the company to incur prolonged legal costs, PR machinery and advisers - something Oyo can splurge on - or counter the frivolous cases through which Oyo wants to pressurise us. Our only asset is the wealth of strong supporting evidence against Oyo. It is only a matter of time when the entire barrage of evidences of business transfers including properties and employees would come out in front of the judiciary," Amit Mishra, partner at P&A Law Offices and legal counsel for Zostel, told Moneycontrol.

OYO said it will continue to pursue its criminal cases under section 379, 414, 420 and 120B of IPC filed in January 2018 and other implications under IT and Copyright Acts with the Economic Offences Wing & Cybercrime department, filed in 2015. The 2015 complaint was filed for stealing data and other assets including laptops.

"Since more than one-year, we've been continuously inconvenienced and harassed by Zostel and its directors. They've used every tactic, from sending letters carrying false allegations to OYO's management to writing to our shareholders, for intimidating and pressurising us to submit to their unreasonable demands,” OYO had alleged in an earlier statement.

On the contrary, Zostel had also alleged OYO of stealing data while conducting due diligence of Zo Rooms during merger talks. OYO counters the claim saying it had identified several issues during the due diligence process, where significant liabilities and unpaid dues, as well as undisclosed contingent liabilities came to fore.

“Getting into a deal with this background would have been harmful for our reputation and our business. OYO ultimately saw little value in Zostel's business and there was a significant loss of trust owing to such issues,” OYO said.