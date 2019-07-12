App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Court bars Snapdeal from selling Casio products, e-tailer to seek review

According to the company, it had been receiving multiple consumer complaints regarding sale of counterfeit watches and calculators branded as Casio on Snapdeal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The district court of Delhi has restrained e-commerce firm Snapdeal from selling products of Casio, following a legal action initiated by the Japanese multinational Casio Computer Co against the etailer.

According to the company, it had been receiving multiple consumer complaints regarding sale of counterfeit watches and calculators branded as Casio on Snapdeal.

"The brand owners have to constantly confront and combat the counterfeits. The Indian judiciary has also recognized this need of the hour by fastening the liability on the anonymous entities operating behind the screens," said SK Bansal, the advocate representing Casio.

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.

Snapdeal has said it will approach the court for review and modification of the order.

"This order of the Hon'ble Court has been issued ex-parte and Snapdeal will approach the Hon'ble court for review and modification of the order. In multiple recent cases, broad and sweeping injunctions granted against various marketplaces have, on review, been limited in scope to individual sellers, who may be in breach. A distinction between platforms and sellers is an important one to ensure that genuine sellers are not adversely affected due to actions of a few," said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

"Snapdeal requires all sellers listed on its platform to sell only genuine products. Sellers found in breach face action as per contractual terms, including being barred from future access to the platform," he added.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Casio #Snapdeal #Startup

