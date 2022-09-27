Corporate Crossings | Dream Sports ropes in Anantha Sundararajan as its first chief data officer

Dream11 parent Dream Sports has roped in Anantha Sundararajan as its first chief data officer, the company said on September 26.

In this role, Sundararajan will be responsible for improving the company's fan experience, engagement and trust, powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science and data engineering across its portfolio companies that have a user base of over 140 million users, the company said in a statement.

He will also oversee the creation and utilisation of data-led assets, products and capabilities through "technology innovations" across the Dream Sports ecosystem, it said. Sundararajan will be based in Mumbai and report to Dream Sports co-founder Harsh Jain.

Prior to joining Dream Sports, Sundararajan was serving as the head of DSAI (Data Science and Artificial Intelligence) and chief design officer at the Swiss pharma giant Novartis for about four years, where he played a key role in making data science and artificial intelligence as part of the company's competitive strategy by "bringing breakthrough innovations" across multiple areas such as research, drug discovery and development, portfolio optimization, operations, drug launch, brand strategy and marketing, as per the company statement.

Apart from this, he's also had stints at Flipkart, Reliance Jio Payments Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and HSBC. Sundararajan has over 25 years of experience across both academic and corporate professions.

"As a pure-play sports tech company, where data drives all our decisions, we are delighted to have Anantha onboard to formulate and drive our AI and Data vision. His deep expertise will help us further evolve our data-led innovations for superior and personalised fan engagement" Jain said.

Sundararajan said "This is a very exciting time for the sports technology sector in India, where companies like Dream Sports with their data-centric approach offer a differentiated fan experience to make sports better. I look forward to being a part of this incredible journey of Dream Sports to bring the ultimate experience to fans at speed, scale and consistency working collaboratively with all of the Dream Sports group of companies"

Dream Sports comprises a portfolio of brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, sports content and commerce platform FanCode, corporate venture capital arm Dream Capital, sports experiences platform DreamSetGo, and payment solutions provider DreamPay. It claims to have a workforce of about 1,000 people.