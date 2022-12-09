Corporate Crossings | Aashima Arora joins VC firm LocalGlobe as Partner

Aashima Arora, who was an investment lead at crypto unicorn Polygon’s $100 million venture funding arm till recently, has moved to venture capital (VC) firm LocalGlobe as a Partner.

The 26-year-old is the youngest to become a Partner at the European VC firm yet. She will be based in London for the new role and invest in startups in sectors like Web3, fintech and artificial intelligence/ machine learning.

“The world is moving forward, faster than ever, in terms of innovation and creation. LocalGlobe has been a pioneer in helping lead this as #1 in EMEA and #3 globally at the seed stage with investments such as Twitter, Figma, Transferwise, Revolut etc,” said Arora.

“I am incredibly honoured to be joining their family, to help builders define the future of tomorrow. For every non-tech young girl - keep hustling and working hard. You are capable of anything, manifest it,” she added.

LocalGlobe is focused on the pre-seed and seed stage. It is a part of Phoenix Court Group that comprises three other distinct funds, each aimed at a particular stage of the market.

Latitude is focused on the breakout and early growth stages, and Solar is Phoenix Court Group’s scale-up fund that is focussed on supporting tech businesses on their journey from the private to the public markets, and beyond. Basecamp is a diverse community of more than 50 emerging early-stage funds, angels and solo GPs across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, India, Israel and the US.

