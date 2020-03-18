Coronavirus pandemic | No social distancing, Uber Pool, Ola Share still available in India

There is no social distancing for users of ride-hailing platforms Uber and Ola which continue to offer shared rides in India despite the country reporting a rise in coronavirus cases.

Uber on March 17 said it was suspending pool services in the US and Canada to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus that has now spread to more than 150 countries after it emerged in China in late 2019.

"Our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve," senior vice president Uber Rides and Platform Andrew Macdonald said in a statement.

The services are still available in India on Uber and home-grown startup Ola's apps.

While an Uber India spokesperson declined to comment, Ola did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The cab-pooling option allows people travelling in the same direction to share the car, thereby lowering the fare.

Uber's US and Canada statement said it was evaluating suspension of pooling in other markets, though no decision had been made.

India has, so far, confirmed 147 infections and three deaths.