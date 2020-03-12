Coronavirus pandemic | Free consultations, hygiene audits, safety tips as startups step up vigil

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Hygiene audits, free medical consultation, spreading awareness and safety videos are some of the measures Indian startups at the forefront of the gig economy are taking to keep workers safe as the number of confirmed infections rises to 62 in India.

Those working with food and other delivery services and ride-hailing companies face an increased risk of exposure to the contagious virus that causes respiratory distress, as they meet customers through the day.

“Swiggy has started training its delivery partners on how they can mitigate the risk of contracting the virus as well as on the methods to identify the symptoms,” a spokesperson for the food delivery company said. Daily information on precautionary measures was also being shared through the delivery-partner application, the spokesperson said.

India has virtually gone into quarantine, suspending almost all visas till April 15, as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The virus, first reported in China late last year, has since killed more than 4,300 people and infected 126, 273 in at least 111 countries.

Since delivery agents visit multiple households and are at a risk of physically touching a sick person, Swiggy has also sent out mails to customers, asking them to encourage delivery agents to leave the food at the doorstep if they are not well. But, this is only possible for deliveries made against online payments.

Stressing on the need to fight misinformation, Swiggy rival Zomato is sharing videos and advisories through their partner applications and SMS.

“We are also conducting hygiene audits at all kitchens (Zomato’s cloud kitchen initiative) to ensure they match the right hygiene standards. The goal is to help iterate all the necessary practices to maintain kitchen hygiene and ensure safe handling of food at all stages of preparation,” a company spokesperson said.

The ride-hailing segment is another vulnerable sector, where drivers ferrying passengers from the airports as well. The majority of the cases in India, so far, have been among people who have travelled to coronavirus-hit countries or those who have been in close contact with such people, including cab drivers.

“We have formed a dedicated team of Uber operations, security and safety executives, guided by the advice of a global consulting public health expert, to respond as needed in each market where we operate in South Asia. We have also communicated their recommendations to our drivers,” a spokesperson for the ride-hailing firm Uber said.

DriveU, which provides drivers on demand, said it was advising drivers to exercise utmost caution in dealing with customers.

To ensure their earning were not hurt, the company has allowed drivers to discontinue a drive, even mid-way, if flu-like symptoms were noticed. It has assured a replacement driver to protect the earnings.

Gig workers also need financial assistance in case they fall ill. A day away from work means financial stress for the entire family. Insurance cover kicks in if a person is hospitalised.

Zomato, for instance, provides medical insurance to its delivery partners through Religare and Acko in times of hospitalisation.

Swiggy said it also offered health insurance to all its delivery partners along with free medical consultations through its partners.

Uber has announced compensation for a period of up to 14 days for drivers affected by the coronavirus. The benefit has already kicked in some markets.