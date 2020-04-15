App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | CARS24 to invest employees’ pay cut as ESOPs

Company founders will also forego 100 percent of their salaries for the next six months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
CARS24 CARS24 is a tech enabled used cars disruptor that makes selling a car an easy, fair and quick experience. CARS24’s mission is to revolutionize the way used cars are sold in India. CARS24 creates an efficient and reliable way for car owners to sell their used cars at the best price. (Source: startupsinindia.com)
CARS24 CARS24 is a tech enabled used cars disruptor that makes selling a car an easy, fair and quick experience. CARS24’s mission is to revolutionize the way used cars are sold in India. CARS24 creates an efficient and reliable way for car owners to sell their used cars at the best price. (Source: startupsinindia.com)

CARS24, the online marketplace for used car sales, said that its employees’ voluntary pay cut due to the coronavirus lockdown would be invested as ESOPs of the company. It added that employees would be ‘right away’ allotted these ESOPs worth twice the amount invested.

Company founders will also forego 100 percent of their salaries for the next six months. “The underlying idea behind the decision was to keep the financial wheel running and ensure that the salaries of their employees are released on time," it added.

A CARS24 spokesperson has told PTI that the company will keep evaluating the situation continuously and take all the essential measures while keeping the interest of employees in mind. "We are optimistic and believe that we will emerge stronger once the situation is better," the spokesperson added.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced the lockdown will be extended till May 3. He added that relaxations if any, would only be allowed from April 20 only in areas where no new COVID-19 cases are recorded. Pursuant to this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued revised guidelines for lockdown 2.0.

The lockdown has disrupted startups such as CARS24 and Zoomcar as business dwindles, and many are downsizing or adopting salary cuts to stay afloat.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find other stories related to MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0 here

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #lockdown 2.0 #Startup

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.