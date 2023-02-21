 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Contribution margins 1, 2, 3 are rubbish. Sach bol do,' says Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Feb 21, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Nakuri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani even suggested that founders take large pay cuts in order to achieve profitability quickly.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani also talked about the current lean funding environment for startups, advising founders to pursue profitability and cut costs even if it is painful.

Taking a dig at new-age companies which use multiple measures of unit economics, Nakuri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said that founders should clearly communicate about their profitability in the interest of corporate governance.

"Founder should give bad news early and not disguise the unit economics... Contribution margin 1, contribution margin 2, contribution margin 3 is all rubbish. Sach bol do (Say the truth)," he said.

"It is good to be honest. Corporate governance begins and ends with founder's head. You can have all sorts of trappings around it. But a determined crooked founder can go around that we have seen that in private and public markets," he added.

Bikhchandani, an investor in companies like Zomato and Policybazaar, also talked about the current lean funding environment for startups, advising founders to pursue profitability and cut costs even if it is painful. He even suggested that founders take large pay cuts in order to achieve profitability quickly.