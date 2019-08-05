Consumer Protection Bill 2019 to be moved in Rajya Sabha on August 6

With an aim to protect the interest of consumers, Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs is scheduled to move the Consumer Protection Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on August 6.

The bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier this month will replace the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and seek to protect consumers who could get lured by misleading ads or false claims.

Apart from manufacturers and service providers, celebrity endorsers too will now face fines and jail terms for making misleading claims in advertisements. The bill, which is yet to become law, seeks to penalise misleading advertisements in virtually any medium, be it television, radio, print, outdoor ads, e-commerce, direct selling or telemarketing.

This will plug a huge gap in the advertising industry, which has been so far monitored by the self-regulatory watchdog Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).