Companies will soon have Digilocker accounts to share documents with regulators

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 25, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

The India Stack platform is also building a 'Digilocker for families' feature that will enable multiple family members to use the tool via a single device

Digilocker currently allows individuals to store and share their certificates, such as academic records, driving licence, PAN cards etc, with organisations which need to verify those documents like banks.

Government digital certificate depository Digilocker will soon enable organisations to store and share their documents such as IT returns and financial statements with regulatory bodies.

It has already collected over 560 crore digital documents of more than 14 crore citizens, a senior official said at the inaugural India Stack Developers Conference on January 25.

Another feature the digital public repository is working on will allow citizens in underprivileged households to access and use the platform from a single device.