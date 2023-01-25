Companies will soon have Digilocker accounts to share documents with regulators

Government digital certificate depository Digilocker will soon enable organisations to store and share their documents such as IT returns and financial statements with regulatory bodies.

As yet, Digilocker only allows individuals to store and share their certificates, such as academic records, driving licence, PAN cards etc, with organisations which need to verify those documents like banks.

It has already collected over 560 crore digital documents of more than 14 crore citizens, a senior official said at the inaugural India Stack Developers Conference on January 25.

Another feature the digital public repository is working on will allow citizens in underprivileged households to access and use the platform from a single device.

