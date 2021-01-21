MARKET NEWS

Common director in Frontizo, Amazon Retail India; but firm in question is different, Amazon tells Karnataka HC

The entity which is the subject matter of investigation over violation of India's Competition Act is Amazon Seller Services India.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 08:31 PM IST

E-commerce major Amazon on January 21 said that there was a common director in Frontizo and Amazon Retail India, albeit adding that Amazon Retail India wasn't the marketplace in question during a hearing in the Karnataka High Court, CNBC-TV 18 reported.

Frontizo is a holding company of Appario Retail while Amazon Retail India sells retail foodstuffs made in India.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year filed a plea for vacating the stay on an investigation into the two e-commerce firms Amazon and Flipkart for anti-competitive practices.

Earlier, the two companies had approached the Karnataka High Court against the CCI's order for investigating them based on information filed by trader group Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh and the Confederation of All India Traders.

To this, the High Court has ordered an interim stay on the proposed investigation of the CCI.

Meanwhile, on January 21, the Karnataka High Court also asked if the Government of  India should be made a party to this case. The matter will be next heard on January 22.

E-tailers in India have often been accused of circumventing the Indian laws which bar foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce companies selling their own products. India only allows marketplace models to attract foreign direct investment.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon #CCI #Cloudtail #Flipkart
first published: Jan 21, 2021 08:31 pm

