Club Factory Emerges Top Challenger to Amazon, Flipkart: TechArc Report

M-commerce adoption in the country is rising with Club Factory fast growing as an alternative to top e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, according to the latest report by analytics research firm TechArc.
According to the report, 67 percent of the users shopped using an app, while remaining accessed the online store through browser using Smartphones. India, a mobile-first economy, is increasingly consuming digital services and applications including e-Commerce over Smartphones.
The India M-Commerce Insights Report said that the market is getting structured as a ladder between `Leaders’, `Challengers’ and `Strugglers’. While Flipkart and Amazon lead as the most engaged platforms, Club Factory is growing up fast among Challengers.
During Oct-Dec 2019, while Flipkart and Amazon conducted the biggest festive season sale, Club Factory was the most downloaded app in the shopping category in India.
