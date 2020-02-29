App
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Club Factory Emerges Top Challenger to Amazon, Flipkart: TechArc Report

The India M-Commerce Insights Report said that the market is getting structured as a ladder between `Leaders’, `Challengers’ and `Strugglers’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

M-commerce adoption in the country is rising with Club Factory fast growing as an alternative to top e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, according to the latest report by analytics research firm TechArc.

According to the report, 67 percent of the users shopped using an app, while remaining accessed the online store through browser using Smartphones. India, a mobile-first economy, is increasingly consuming digital services and applications including e-Commerce over Smartphones.

The India M-Commerce Insights Report said that the market is getting structured as a ladder between `Leaders’, `Challengers’ and `Strugglers’.  While Flipkart and Amazon lead as the most engaged platforms, Club Factory is growing up fast among Challengers.

During Oct-Dec 2019, while Flipkart and Amazon conducted the biggest festive season sale, Club Factory was the most downloaded app in the shopping category in India.

While festival offers drove Flipkart and Amazon installations during the period, Club Factory’s rapid growth among `Challengers’ is attributed to focusing on affordable range of products as well as charging zero commission from the sellers. Club Factory has also managed to reduce delivery time by as much as 30 percent with average positive product rating going up by 40 percent in 2019.

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 11:32 am

tags #Amazon #Club Factory #Flipkart #m-commerce

