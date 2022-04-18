Citigroup initiates 'buy' rating on Paytm, raises target price by 32%

One 97 Communications

Global brokerage firm Citigroup Research has initiated buy rating on Paytm owner One97 Communications Ltd and raised its target price to Rs 910 a share, up 32 percent from its current levels.

Currently, the stock has five buys, two holds and three sells, according to Bloomberg. At 3 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 664 on BSE, down 3.6 percent from its previous close.

The stock has fallen nearly 70 percent from its IPO price of Rs 2,150 led by regulatory headwinds and concerns about profitability in the payments verticals.

However, Citigroup Research thinks these views are too pessimistic and at the current market price, Paytm's valuations look attractive.

"We think Paytm has several potential levers to drive scale and improve profitability substantially, leveraging its high-frequency user base of 71mn MTUs (up 41 percent YoY in FY22) and 25mn+ merchants," Citigroup said in a recent note to its investors.

Paytm is one of the largest digital payments platforms with online verticals including merchant payments, travel and entertainment ticketing, buy-now-pay-later (aka BNPL) and MSME lending.

Paytm's fullstack technology platform and integrated ecosystem and customer/merchant base enables it to launch and scale new use cases rapidly, thereby potentially further expanding total addressable market (TAM), the report added.

"We expect Payments GMV to grow at 44 percent CAGR over FY22-26E to $500 billion and overall revenues (incl. financial services) to reach Rs151 billion ($2.1 billion)–32 percent growth CAGR. We expect Adj. EBITDA break-even in FY25E (management guidance: 2HFY24) & Adj. EBITDA margins at 11 percent in FY26E (US$236mn)", Citigroup Research report said.

"Paytm currently trades at 7x FY24E EV/Gross Profits, a substantial discount to Zomato/Nykaa which trade at 12x/27x FY24E EV/GP. At our TP of Rs910/sh, Paytm will still trade at a discount at 11x multiple," it said.





