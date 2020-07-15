Chingari has India hooked but what does it take to run a social media platform with millions of users?

Chingari is literally on fire. From a few million downloads in 2018 to more than 20 million, in a few weeks, the social media app from Bengaluru has caught the imagination of the country and the world.

When Sumit Ghosh and Biswatma Nayak sat down to create a social media app two years back, they were just looking to capitalise on the popularity of short video app Musical.ly. Little did they guess that one day the then Musical.ly, now TikTok, will be banned and they will be in the hot seat.

But replicating a TikTok is easier said than done. It requires much more than passionate founders; it needs tons of capital, big teams, content moderation, support from servers and so on. So what goes on in the mind of the founders trying to create domestic social media platform from a scratch?

The idea was always to create something for Tier –II and III audience. What Facebook and Instagram have done in cities, Chingari wanted to replicate in the towns, said Sumit Ghosh during an interaction with Moneycontrol. Perhaps it helped that Ghosh was from Bhilai and Nayak from Cuttack.

But a bootstrapped Indian start-up could not compete with a tech giant Bytedance (the owner of TikTok) and could only hope for some organic growth. “They were pumping in close to $15 million per month at one point in time. Obviously, we could not compete with them,” said Ghosh.

Also Read: Chingari will never accept Chinese investments, says chief of Indian TikTok rival

With TikTok gone, a massive market is open. Besides users, even venture capitalists are interested. Chingari is in talks with VCs for funds but its corporate structure is what is causing the investment to be delayed. The app was incubated within the IT services company Ghosh and others have been running for the past 12 years. Now they are creating Chingari as a separate entity and shifting all the service agreements to the new company, Chingari Media Pvt Ltd.

Chingari needs cash urgently, because scaling up is expensive. The company is paying thousands of dollars per day to Amazon for its web services. Streaming requires 750 terabytes of data every day. Who will pay these dollars? Bootstrapped founders cannot support this growth.

“Due diligence will take some time, but we have a VC to lead the round and some angels to participate as well. The round will be closed soon,” said Ghosh.

Business Strategy

Ghosh is confident about his growth chart. Even internally, he looks after growth in the company and his target is well laid out. First, go after the consumers, the internet users of Tier-II and III towns, and cities. These users were active followers of TikTok videos. Now they need an alternative and Ghosh wants Chingari to take that place.

Once he has the 50 million to 100 million user base, he will get the creators. Then, Chingari will become a complete platform, attracting brands, sellers and others.

“I do not talk much about my strategy to bring in creators, that is something I am working on. At this moment I need 50 million users to be onboarded, which should happen in the next one month,” he said.

Chingari will not only remain as a social media platform, but Ghosh wants to go the full route and attempt to emerge as a super app for small-town India. What will start with short videos will move to branded content and eventually to social commerce.

Ghosh will invest in Chingari Pay and integrate with e-commerce portals and Shopify portals. Sellers can showcase their products on Chingari and if anyone intends to buy, they can place orders within the app and pay through UPI.

“We will monetise very fast, that line is already in place,” said Ghosh.

Making money in ‘Bharat’?

This is one question Ghosh has been facing consistently from the press, investors and stakeholders. For an answer, he draws parallel with Reliance Jio. “If Jio could raise more than a lakh crore with a massive user base in small towns and cities, that means there is value,” he said.

Jio has not only built the network coverage to bring small-town India into the mainstream, they have even managed to inspire start-ups to create for them too.

Brands are desperate to reach that segment of the population. Television was one way they thought they could reach out to these consumers. Tomorrow, Chingari wants to be the one platform of choice for brands. TikTok showed the way by running hashtag challenges. This is something Chingari will also replicate.

Ghosh explained that a small-town influencer with a 10 million follower base will create content around paid hashtags -- they will make money, the platform will make money, and the brand will get visibility.

Social media is tough

Social media as a business is tough – there are data regulations, privacy concerns and content moderation. Chingari is blocked in Europe since the company is still trying to get its data protection guidelines in tandem with Europe’s GDPR guidelines. The company adheres to the draft Data Protection Bill that was tabled in Indian Parliament, but once India gets its data protection law, it will have to abide by that, too.

As of now, the company is storing everything on Amazon servers in Mumbai.

“Once we scale up, we will enter Europe,” said Ghosh. While technology can still solve data protection and provide protection from cyber attacks, content moderation is more nuanced.

Ghosh said that it is in his to-do list. They will need a 100-member team to start with, strengthen the algorithms to weed out illegal content and create strong community guidelines.

“We are currently studying the guidelines of other technology majors. My legal team and policy team will sit together to draft the guidelines and our moderators will adhere to them strictly,” he said.

While nudity, profanity, abuse and violence are easy to weed out, free speech and hate speech are difficult to differentiate. “As a platform, we are all for free speech but there is a thin line between free speech and hate speech. In such cases, our moderating team will take a call,” he said.

On the question of access to data to the government, Ghosh is very firm. If law-enforcing agencies approach the company with a formal request from a statutory body, the company will share the data. This, he believes, is essential to create a safety net for consumers. Unlike TikTok, where users knew the data was in China and they could not be chased down, in case of Chingari, the fear of law-enforcing agents will keep illegal content out of the platform, he believes.

March towards the future

Ghosh, with his small team, is staying up at nights, trying to plug every bug on the app. They have recently launched a new interface that is more attractive. They are already getting a few thousand downloads in the United States daily. More than a lakh enter the app every day from the Middle East.

All this while user numbers in India are shooting through the roof, but there is still a long way to go.

Chingari is not alone in this race. There is Mitron, InMobi-backed Roposo, Sharechat, along with Gaana, Flipkart and others. Besides, there are a host of clones on the Play Store as well. Clones are a general problem for apps, and Ghosh is letting his legal team handle the issue.

They have also reached out to Google Play Store for help. With regards to other major players, he believes more the better. The difference will be in execution. As a start-up, Ghosh is confident of pulling it off faster than the larger competitors and adapting quickly.

“Even before the Chinese app ban, I had driven the growth strategy in the company to get 3.5 million users, we have our strategy in place and we are ready to execute it at our own pace,” he said.