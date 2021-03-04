English
Catch Zoho's Sridhar Vembu and Zerodha's Nithin Kamath live on Moneycontrol Masterclass at 6 pm tomorrow

What's the Z-factor that spells success in startups and life? We have not one but two trailblazing entrepreneurs who will hold forth on unpacking lessons in life and leadership. Catch Zoho's Sridhar Vembu and Zerodha's Nithin Kamath live on Moneycontrol Masterclass on Friday, March 5 at 6 PM.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST

They built billion-dollar businesses, and now want to transform how Indians study, earn and live. Catch two of India's biggest icons, who are synonymous with startup success—Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu and  Nithin Kamath of Zerodha—on the second episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass this Friday, March 5 at 6 pm.

In this episode, we shine the spotlight on these two outliers in the Indian startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem. You can catch them unpack lessons in life and leadership. Both Sridhar Vembu and Nitin Kamath disrupted the space they operate in, and built up their iconic brands — with zero external funding. They are now on a mission to create societal impact by backing initiatives related to rural revival, climate change and education. They embody the confidence and aspirations of a New India.

The Z Factor: Unpacking Lessons in Life And Leadership will be anchored by Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth.

What is Moneycontrol Masterclass?

Moneycontrol has always modelled its journalism to help readers make sense of complex events through exhaustive reporting, deep analysis and sharp commentary. We shine a light on topics that matter so that readers are prepared to navigate the future and the forces shaping it.

It is with this ambition that we have started Moneycontrol Masterclass: Ideas for a New India. In these live, virtual events, the sharpest minds from India and around the world will decode themes and trends that will shape a new India, spur innovation and disrupt the world as we know it. We will assemble some of most respected voices who can go deep on important topics. As our editors discuss and debate with business leaders, we want you to join the conversations. After all, dear reader, Moneycontrol Masterclass is for you.
