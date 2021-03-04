Catch Zoho's Sridhar Vembu and Zerodha's Nithin Kamath live on Moneycontrol Masterclass at 6 pm tomorrow

They built billion-dollar businesses, and now want to transform how Indians study, earn and live. Catch two of India's biggest icons, who are synonymous with startup success—Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu and Nithin Kamath of Zerodha—on the second episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass this Friday, March 5 at 6 pm.

In this episode, we shine the spotlight on these two outliers in the Indian startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem. You can catch them unpack lessons in life and leadership. Both Sridhar Vembu and Nitin Kamath disrupted the space they operate in, and built up their iconic brands — with zero external funding. They are now on a mission to create societal impact by backing initiatives related to rural revival, climate change and education. They embody the confidence and aspirations of a New India.

The Z Factor: Unpacking Lessons in Life And Leadership will be anchored by Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth.

What is Moneycontrol Masterclass?

Moneycontrol has always modelled its journalism to help readers make sense of complex events through exhaustive reporting, deep analysis and sharp commentary. We shine a light on topics that matter so that readers are prepared to navigate the future and the forces shaping it.